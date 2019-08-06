Marlins rookie hits first major-league homer while parents are being interviewed on TV

Caution, there is a lot of yelling in the video below. And it might make you smile.

Miami Marlins rookie Isan Diaz made his major-league debut on Monday, starting both ends of a doubleheader against the Mets in New York.

In the opener, Diaz’s parents were being interviewed on Fox Sports Florida when their son stepped to the plate against Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning.

While his parents were talking about how proud they were of their son, Diaz launched a home run to right field.

His dad couldn’t stop yelling. And can you blame him?

Here is the video:

"DID WE JUST HOMER OFF DEGROM?!"@diaz_isan's PUMPED-UP dad was mid-interview when his guy took a Cy Young winner DEEP for his 1st hit in his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/rOwjYdjr01 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

There was another great family moment at Wrigley Field where Oakland’s Nick Martini, who grew up in Crystal Lake, a suburb of Chicago, hit a home run. His family was delighted: