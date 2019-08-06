Sports
Ocampo leads AZL Cubs 2 to 5-1 win over AZL Athletics Green
MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Carlos Ocampo struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the AZL Cubs 2 over the AZL Athletics Green in a 5-1 win on Wednesday.
Ocampo walked one while allowing one run and two hits.
AZL Athletics Green tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Jose Bonilla hit an RBI double, driving in Hansen Lopez.
The AZL Cubs 2 took the lead with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Luis Verdugo.
Manuel Heredia (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jorge Juan (1-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
