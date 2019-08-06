Ocampo leads AZL Cubs 2 to 5-1 win over AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Carlos Ocampo struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the AZL Cubs 2 over the AZL Athletics Green in a 5-1 win on Wednesday.

Ocampo walked one while allowing one run and two hits.

AZL Athletics Green tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Jose Bonilla hit an RBI double, driving in Hansen Lopez.

The AZL Cubs 2 took the lead with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run single by Luis Verdugo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Manuel Heredia (1-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jorge Juan (1-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.