Samayoa, Liddi carry Yucatan to 6-1 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Jose Samayoa allowed just three hits over six innings as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Tigres de Quintana Roo 6-1 on Wednesday.

Samayoa (7-3) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one run.

Yucatan went up 4-0 in the third after Art Charles hit a three-run home run.

The Tigres cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

The Leones later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Liddi hit a solo home run before he doubled to score Jonathan Jones in the seventh.

Jorge Castillo (9-8) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked one.