Hill, Sedio lift Lakeland over Tampa 9-2

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Chad Sedio had four hits and scored two runs, and Garrett Hill hurled seven scoreless innings as the Lakeland Flying Tigers topped the Tampa Tarpons 9-2 on Wednesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Tarpons.

Hill (5-4) allowed one hit while striking out five and walking three to get the win.

Lakeland started the scoring in the first inning when Kody Clemens hit an RBI double and Brady Policelli hit an RBI single.

The Flying Tigers later scored seven runs in the third to finish off the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Janson Junk (3-6) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs and 11 hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The seven extra-base hits for Lakeland included a season-high six doubles.