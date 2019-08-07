McKinstry, Lux lead Okla. City to 7-4 win over Tacoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Zach McKinstry hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Gavin Lux homered and had three hits as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 7-4 on Wednesday.

The double by McKinstry scored Shane Peterson and Kyle Garlick to give the Dodgers a 5-4 lead.

The Dodgers later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. Austin Barnes scored on a home run in the fourth before coming home on a double in the sixth.

Okla. City starter J.D. Martin (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Nabil Crismatt (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings.