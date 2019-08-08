San Francisco takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (59-55, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-59, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-2, 3.60 ERA) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 3.92 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Giants are 25-31 in home games. San Francisco is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Kevin Pillar leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Phillies are 25-29 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .287.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 57 RBIs and is batting .245. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 119 hits and is batting .277. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: day-to-day (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (hip), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique).