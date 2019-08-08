Long, Dawkins lead Kannapolis to 2-1 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ian Dawkins doubled and singled twice, and Sam Long allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 2-1 on Thursday.

Long (6-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the first inning when Dawkins scored on a wild pitch and Lenyn Sosa scored on a single.

The Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when JC Encarnacion scored on a passed ball.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nick Vespi (7-6) went two innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out two in the South Atlantic League game.

Encarnacion singled twice, also stealing a base for the Shorebirds.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 11-3 against Kannapolis this season.