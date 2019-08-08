Garlick’s homer leads Okla. City to 7-3 win over Tacoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Kyle Garlick hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday.

The home run by Garlick, part of a four-run inning, gave the Dodgers a 6-3 lead before Connor Joe hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Dennis Santana (5-9) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Darin Gillies (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jordan Pacheco singled three times for the Rainiers.