Wyatt’s single leads Salem-Keizer to 3-2 win over Hillsboro

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Logan Wyatt hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 3-2 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Volcanoes and a seven-game winning streak for the Hops.

The single by Wyatt scored Hunter Bishop and Brandon Martorano to give the Volcanoes a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Hillsboro cut into the deficit on an error that scored Ricky Martinez.

Starter Jasier Herrera (1-0) got the win while Andrew Saalfrank (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.