Perez hits walk-off single in 10th, Campeche beats Tabasco 5-4

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Fernando Perez hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Piratas de Campeche defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 5-4 on Thursday.

Olmo Rosario scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Henry Alejandro Rodriguez and then went to third on a single by Rodriguez.

The Olmecas tied the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Hector Tellez scored on a forceout.

Campeche starter Carlos De Leon went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. He also struck out seven and walked two. Luis Pino (2-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Derrick Loop (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Jasson Atondo singled three times, driving in two runs in the win.

With the win, Campeche improved to 6-3 against Tabasco this season.