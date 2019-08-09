Straw’s single leads Round Rock to 12-11 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Myles Straw hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 12-11 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday.

The single by Straw, part of a three-run inning, gave the Express a 10-9 lead before Abraham Toro hit a two-run double later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, El Paso cut into the deficit on an RBI double by Webster Rivas and an RBI single by Travis Jankowski.

Cy Sneed (7-6) got the win in relief while Carl Edwards (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, El Paso got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Rivas homered twice and doubled twice, driving in five runs and scoring three.