Bernabel’s single leads DSL Rockies to 1-0 win over DSL Phillies Red

, (AP) -- Warming Bernabel hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Rockies to a 1-0 win over the DSL Phillies Red on Friday.

Michael James scored on the play after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a single by Jesus Ordonez and then went to third on a single by Ordonez.

Felix Ramires (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Luis Candelo (3-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Phillies Red were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the DSL Rockies' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.