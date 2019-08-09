Lao’s homer leads Ogden to 8-3 win over Idaho Falls

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Sauryn Lao hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to an 8-3 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Lao capped a four-run inning and gave the Raptors a 4-3 lead after Andy Pages hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

The Raptors later added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, Pages hit an RBI single, while Ramon Rodriguez drove in two runs and Zac Ching drove in one in the fifth.

Ogden starter Elio Serrano (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Anthony Veneziano (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.