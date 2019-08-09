Vargas, Rivas lead Vermont to 5-2 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Yerdel Vargas hit a solo home run in the third inning, and Jose Rivas went 1 for 2 as the Vermont Lake Monsters defeated the Lowell Spinners 5-2 on Friday.

The home run by Vargas started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Vermont took the lead when Dustin Harris hit an RBI single and then added to it when Josh Watson scored on an error and Kevin Richards hit a sacrifice fly.

Lowell went up by two after Gilberto Jimenez scored on a wild pitch in the first inning and Marino Campana hit a solo home run in the second.

Michael Murray (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Kelvin Sanchez (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Jimenez tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Spinners.