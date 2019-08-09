Wood scores winning run, West Virginia beats Williamsport 6-5 in walk-off finish

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Cory Wood scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning, as the West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters 6-5 on Friday.

Wood scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a ground out by Blake Sabol.

The play capped an improbable comeback for the Black Bears, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Nick Patten hit a solo home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

After the Crosscutters scored two runs in the top of the seventh, West Virginia cut the deficit to 5-3 with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a double by Jared Triolo that scored Dean Lockery.

Jacob Webb (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Rafael Carvajal (3-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Jake Holmes singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Crosscutters. Kendall Simmons doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 8-2 against Williamsport this season.