Despaigne leads Charlotte to 9-2 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Odrisamer Despaigne allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Charlotte Knights over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a 9-2 win on Friday.

Despaigne (6-4) allowed two runs while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Down 1-0 in the first, Lehigh Valley tied it up when Logan Morrison hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Williams.

After Charlotte added two runs, the Knights extended their lead in the fourth inning when Trey Michalczewski hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Knights later scored four runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

JoJo Romero (3-3) went five innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Charlotte improved to 3-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.