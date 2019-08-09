Sports
Trahan’s double leads Louisville to 3-1 win over Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Blake Trahan hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 3-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Friday.
The double by Trahan scored Mitch Nay and Jose Siri to give the Bats a 2-1 lead.
The Bats tacked on another run in the eighth when Ryan Lavarnway scored on an error.
Starter Vladimir Gutierrez (4-10) got the win while Fernando Romero (2-2) took the loss in relief in the International League game.
