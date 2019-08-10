Sports
Roby hits walk-off single, Salem-Keizer beats Hillsboro 8-7
KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Sean Roby hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes beat the Hillsboro Hops 8-7 on Friday.
Harrison Freed scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Brandon Martorano and then went to third on a walk by Hunter Bishop.
The Hops tied the game 7-7 in the top of the eighth when Tristin English hit an RBI single, driving in Ryan January.
Reliever Deiyerbert Bolivar (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Bryan Menendez (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.
Bishop homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win.
