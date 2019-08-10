Samardzija scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (60-56, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (57-60, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (4-6, 4.23 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (8-9, 3.70 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Philadelphia will face off at Oracle Park Saturday.

The Giants are 26-32 in home games. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Pablo Sandoval leads the club with an average of .269.

The Phillies are 26-30 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .380. The Phillies won the last meeting 9-6. Jose Alvarez earned his third victory and Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Tony Watson took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 43 extra base hits and is batting .245. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .502. Harper is 9-for-38 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .260 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: (oblique).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).