Narvaez’s double leads DSL Rangers1 to 15-3 win over DSL Indians/Brewers

, (AP) -- Efrenyer Narvaez hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Rangers1 to a 15-3 win over the DSL Indians/Brewers on Saturday. The DSL Rangers1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The double by Narvaez capped a four-run inning and gave the DSL Rangers1 a 4-0 lead after Brandon Linares drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the DSL Indians/Brewers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Henyer Gomez hit an RBI double, driving in Elian Gonzalez.

The DSL Rangers1 later added two runs in the fifth and nine in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Rangers1 right-hander Jhan Zambrano (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yeury Gervacio (1-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after he allowed two runs on just one hit over 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, DSL Rangers1 improved to 9-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.