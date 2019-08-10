Sosa leads Yucatan to 5-4 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Humberto Sosa hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Piratas de Campeche 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Leones and a three-game winning streak for the Piratas.

Yucatan went up 5-0 in the fourth after Sosa hit a two-run home run and Walter Ibarra hit an RBI single.

After Campeche scored a run in the fifth on a home run by Asael Sanchez, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Olmo Rosario hit a solo home run and Fernando Perez hit a two-run home run.

Yucatan starter Dustin Crenshaw (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over six innings. Opposing starter Frank Garces (5-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.