Mallard’s triple leads Hudson Valley to 13-3 win over Tri-City

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Mason Mallard hit a three-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 13-3 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Saturday. With the victory, the Renegades swept the four-game series.

The triple by Mallard scored Jacson McGowan, Luis Trevino, and Pedro Diaz to give the Renegades a 5-3 lead.

The Renegades later added two runs in the seventh and six in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Starter Jacob Lopez (1-0) got the win while Edgardo Sandoval (0-3) took the loss in relief in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Hudson Valley remains undefeated (6-0) against Tri-City this season.