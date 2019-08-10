Tostado, Genoves lift Augusta over Rome in a 10-7 slugfest

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Augusta GreenJackets defeated the Rome Braves 10-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Ricardo Genoves homered and singled with three RBIs for Augusta.

Down 1-0, the GreenJackets took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Diego Rincones hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Tostado en route to the two-run lead.

The GreenJackets later added two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth. In the fourth, Genoves hit a two-run home run, while Jacob Gonzalez scored on a double play in the fifth.

Preston White (3-3) got the win in relief while Rome starter Ricky DeVito (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Braves, Greg Cullen singled four times, driving in a run and also scoring one.