Misner has 3 hits, leads Clinton to 10-6 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Kameron Misner, J.D. Osborne, Evan Edwards and Samuel Castro recorded three hits each, as Clinton beat the Peoria Chiefs 10-6 on Sunday.

Misner doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

Clinton started the scoring in the second inning when Thomas Jones hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Castro.

Trailing 7-1, the Chiefs cut into the deficit with five runs in the eighth inning, including an RBI double by Imeldo Diaz.

The LumberKings later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Peyton Burdick hit a solo home run and Edwards hit a two-run home run to secure the victory.

Clinton right-hander Alberto Guerrero (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Logan Gragg (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.

With the win, Clinton improved to 12-2 against Peoria this season.