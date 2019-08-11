Amador, Medrano lead the way for Mexico

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Japhet Amador homered and singled twice, driving in three runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico topped the Pericos de Puebla 11-6 on Sunday.

Kevin Medrano doubled and singled with three runs for Mexico.

Mexico scored in six different innings in the victory, including the second, when Jesus Fabela hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by David Vidal.

Mexico starter Matt Gage (9-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gabriel Arias (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Issmael Salas homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Pericos. Nick Torres singled three times.