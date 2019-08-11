Knight hits walk-off single, Eugene beats Vancouver 3-2

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Caleb Knight hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians 3-2 on Sunday.

Pedro Martinez scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Edmond Americaan.

In the top of the fourth, Vancouver grabbed the lead on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly that scored Jesus Lopez and Will Robertson. Eugene answered in the fifth inning when Jacob Olson scored on an error and Josue Huma scored on an error.

Reliever Hunter Bigge (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Mike Pascoe (0-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Northwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Canadians, Robertson singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, Eugene improved to 4-1 against Vancouver this season.