Pittsburgh takes 8-game losing streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-69, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-61, fourth in the NL West)

Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-1, 10.50 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-3, 6.22 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Angels are 29-28 in home games. Los Angeles is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 92 total runs batted in.

The Pirates have gone 24-37 away from home. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .265 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .338.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 39 home runs and is slugging .670. Brian Goodwin is 4-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 125 hits and is batting .282. Reynolds is 15-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .188 batting average, 7.07 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .239 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: (infection), Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Rookie Davis: (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).