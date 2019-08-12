Lyons, Ryan and Martin combine for no-hitter as Aberdeen beats Vermont 7-0

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jake Lyons, James Ryan and Kyle Martin combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 7-0 victory over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Monday.

Lyons (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one over five scoreless innings.

Aberdeen went up 3-0 in the third after Andrew Daschbach hit a two-run home run.

Osvaldo Berrios (0-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out four in the New York-Penn League game.

Toby Welk was a single short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win. Kyle Stowers homered and singled.

The Lake Monsters were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.