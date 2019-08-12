Kennedy’s single leads Kane County to 3-2 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Buddy Kennedy hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Kane County Cougars a 3-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Monday.

Dominic Fletcher scored on the play after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a single by Zack Shannon.

The single by Kennedy scored Fletcher to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead.

Nick Dalesandro hit an RBI single, scoring Blaze Alexander in the fourth inning to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. The Bees came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Adrian Rondon scored on a fielder's choice and Alvaro Rubalcaba drew a bases-loaded walk.

Kane County tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Fletcher scored when a runner was thrown out.

Kenny Hernandez (6-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Keith Rogalla (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.