Ward’s run leads Beloit to 4-3 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Nick Ward scored on a forceout in the ninth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 4-3 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Monday.

Ward scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Joseph Pena and then went to third on a single by Pena.

Beloit took a 3-0 lead when Ward hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Skyler Weber in the sixth inning. Cedar Rapids answered in the eighth inning when Gilberto Celestino hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Gabe Snyder.

Joe DeMers (4-3) got the win in relief while Rickey Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Snyder homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Kernels. Daniel Ozoria singled three times, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, Cedar Rapids is 9-4 against Beloit this season.