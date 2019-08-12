Ovalles, McReynolds lead Spokane to 6-5 win over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Alexander Ovalles hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Jonah McReynolds had two hits and scored two runs as the Spokane Indians defeated the Boise Hawks 6-5 on Monday.

The home run by Ovalles gave the Indians a 5-0 lead and capped a five-run inning for Spokane. Earlier in the inning, David Garcia and McReynolds hit RBI singles.

Trailing 6-4, the Hawks cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Tyler Plantier hit an RBI single, driving in Joe Aeilts.

Nic Laio (4-1) got the win in relief while Boise starter Zak Baayoun (0-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Plantier doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Hawks.

With the win, Spokane remains undefeated (6-0) against Boise this season.