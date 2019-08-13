Pulaski beats Elizabethton 1-0

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ryder Green touched home with the decisive run in the fourth inning, as the Pulaski Yankees defeated the Elizabethton Twins 1-0 on Tuesday.

Green scored after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Chad Bell.

Pulaski starter Leonardo Pestana (1-3) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Cody Laweryson (0-1) took the tough loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing one run and two hits over five innings.

The Twins were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.