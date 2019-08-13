LaValley’s single leads Chattanooga to 6-3 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Gavin LaValley hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday.

The single by LaValley started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Lookouts a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Michael Beltre hit an RBI single and Alberti Chavez drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the bottom of the eighth, Pensacola cut into the lead on a sacrifice fly by Royce Lewis that scored Jimmy Kerrigan.

Samir Duenez singled twice, scoring two runs for Chattanooga.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chattanooga right-hander Brad Markey (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jhoan Duran (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over two innings.