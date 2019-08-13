Maciel hits walk-off single in ninth, Fort Myers beats St. Lucie 3-2

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Gabriel Maciel hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Fort Myers Miracle beat the St. Lucie Mets 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Ernie De La Trinidad scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk and advanced to third following singles by Yeltsin Encarnacion and Maciel.

One batter earlier, Encarnacion singled, scoring Andrew Bechtold to tie the game 2-2.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth when Jeremy Vasquez hit an RBI single, scoring Blake Tiberi.

Zach Neff (3-2) got the win in relief while Marcel Renteria (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Mets, Jacob Zanon singled three times, also stealing a base.

The teams split the doubleheader after St. Lucie won the first game 7-4.