Vega’s single leads Tabasco to 7-4 win over Campeche

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Alberto Vega hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 7-4 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Tuesday. With the victory, the Olmecas snapped a five-game losing streak.

The single by Vega started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Olmecas a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Hector Tellez hit an RBI single and Gerardo Garcia and Roel Santos scored on a forceout.

In the top of the fifth, Campeche scored on an error that brought home Jay Austin. In the following at-bat, Fernando Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Jasson Atondo to cut the Tabasco lead to 7-4.

Refugio Marin (1-0) got the win in relief while Campeche starter Manuel Flores (8-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Piratas, Perez homered and singled, driving in three runs.