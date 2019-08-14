Sports
Cantu, Avila lift Mexico over Tijuana in an 11-7 slugfest
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jorge Cantu homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico beat the Toros de Tijuana 11-7 on Tuesday.
Emmanuel Avila doubled and singled twice with three runs for Mexico.
With the game tied 7-7, the Diablos Rojos took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Cantu hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.
The Diablos Rojos tacked on another run in the seventh when David Vidal hit an RBI double, scoring Carlos Figueroa.
Francisco Rios (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Aaron Kurcz (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Ricky Alvarez doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Toros.
