Vargas’ single leads Rancho Cuca. to 13-10 win over Modesto

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Miguel Vargas hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 13-10 win over the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday.

The single by Vargas came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Quakes a 12-10 lead. Later in the inning, Hunter Feduccia drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jeter Downs.

Brett de Geus (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Collin Kober (3-2) took the loss in the California League game.