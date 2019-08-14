Schreiber’s homer leads Fayetteville to 8-2 win over Down East

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Scott Schreiber hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to an 8-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

The home run by Schreiber scored Enmanuel Valdez to give the Woodpeckers a 3-1 lead.

The Woodpeckers later added a run in the sixth and four in the eighth. In the sixth, Scott Manea hit a solo home run, while Valdez hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Fayetteville right-hander Luis Garcia (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reid Anderson (6-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

Despite the loss, Down East is 6-2 against Fayetteville this season.