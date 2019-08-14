Cedeno’s double leads Peoria to 6-3 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Leandro Cedeno hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 6-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday.

The double by Cedeno, part of a three-run inning, gave the Chiefs a 2-1 lead before Wadye Ynfante hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Chiefs later added single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Imeldo Diaz homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for Peoria.

Peoria right-hander Dalton Roach (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Levi Kelly (5-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and six hits over three innings.

The Cougars left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.