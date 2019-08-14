Allen’s single leads Great Falls to 5-3 win over Rocky Mountain

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Jonathan Allen hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 5-3 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Wednesday.

The single by Allen capped a three-run inning and gave the Voyagers a 4-3 lead after Ivan Gonzalez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Voyagers tacked on another run in the seventh when Kelvin Maldonado hit an RBI single, driving in Cabera Weaver.

Starter Sean Thompson (2-6) got the win while Paxton Schultz (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.

Carlos Rodriguez tripled and singled three times, scoring two runs for the Vibes.