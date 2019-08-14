Rodriguez hits walk-off single, Saltillo beats Laguna 5-4

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Manny Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Saraperos de Saltillo defeated the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-4 on Wednesday.

Juan Perez scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and stole second.

The Saraperos cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Dariel Alvarez hit an RBI double, driving in Henry Urrutia.

Rafael Martin (2-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Dominguez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.