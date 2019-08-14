Rodriguez’s homer leads Campeche to 3-2 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 3-2 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Wednesday.

Fernando Perez hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Piratas a 1-0 lead. The Olmecas came back to take the lead in the third inning when Alan Espinoza hit an RBI single and Adrian Tovalin hit an RBI double.

Campeche tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Jay Austin scored when a runner was thrown out.

Francisco Haro (5-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Carlos Vazquez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.