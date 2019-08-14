Davis has 4 hits, leads Oaxaca to 16-4 win over Quintana Roo

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Johnny Davis, Alonzo Harris, Orlando Pina and Alejandro Gonzalez recorded three hits each, as Oaxaca beat the Tigres de Quintana Roo 16-4 on Wednesday. The Tigres saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Davis singled four times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Harris was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs while driving in two.

Down 1-0 in the second, Quintana Roo grabbed the lead when Yordanys Linares and Ruben Sosa hit RBI singles.

Oaxaca answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to take the lead for good. Harris hit a two-run single en route to the three-run lead.

Oaxaca later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Gonzalez hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Oaxaca right-hander Ryan Kussmaul (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Marlon Arias (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.