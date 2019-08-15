Thomas scores 18 points, Sun defeat Mercury 78-71

FILE - In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner competes in the skills challenge during the WNBA All-Star festivities in Las Vegas. The Mercury have been ravaged by injuries lately and may be without Brittney Griner for three games because of her role in the fight that occurred against Dallas last Saturday, Aug. 10. AP Photo

Jasmine Thomas scored 18 points and the Connecticut Sun held off the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 78-71 on Wednesday night after giving up almost all of a 20-point lead.

After the Mercury, playing without the league's leading scorer Brittney Griner, pulled within 69-66 midway through the fourth quarter, Thomas sandwiched a pair of layups around a basket by Jonquel Jones to stop the rally.

Shekinna Stricklin followed up a pair of baskets by Courtney Williams with a 3-pointer that pushed the Connecticut lead to 58-38 at the 6:50 mark of the third quarter. Phoenix then rallied without Griner, who was serving the first game of a three-game suspension because of a fight in a game on Saturday. The Sun missed 17 of 20 shots beginning late in the third quarter and the Mercury turned a 10-0 run into a 15-1 surge to make it a game.

Jones finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Courtney Williams had 12 points and Bria Holmes and Alyssa Thomas had 11 each for Connecticut.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sun (17-8) remain in second place after ending a two-game losing streak while Phoenix (11-13) has lost three straight and five of six while holding down the eighth and final playoff spot.

DeWanna Bonner led the Mercury with 17 points and Yvonne Turner had 15.