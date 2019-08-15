Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright has found a ‘special’ barbecue spot in KC

Kansas City BBQ: What’s so special about it? Famous Kansas City barbecue restaurants, from Arthur Bryant's to Joe's Kansas City to Q39. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Famous Kansas City barbecue restaurants, from Arthur Bryant's to Joe's Kansas City to Q39.

This could turn out to be pitcher Adam Wainwright’s final season with the Cardinals, and that’d be too bad because he finally found a great barbecue restaurant.

Wainwright tweeted before Wednesday’s Cardinals-Royals game at Kauffman Stadium that he found a “special” Kansas City barbecue spot.

It’s located near Kauffman Stadium: L.C.’s Bar-B-Q.

Wainwright has been coming to Kansas City on an almost annual basis since 2006, so it’s too bad that it took this long for him to find L.C.’s. It is one of the best barbecue destinations in the city.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It seems Wainwright liked a lot of the food he tried. He tweeted: “Okay, found a KC bbq joint that is special... LC’s BBQ. Ribs, brisket, pulled pork, onion rings, tater salad, pit beans... real good.”

Okay, found a KC bbq joint that is special... LC's BBQ. Ribs, brisket, pulled pork, onion rings, tater salad, pit beans... real good. pic.twitter.com/8RS1PsC7db — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 14, 2019

Wainwright got an amen from some in Kansas City (but it should be no surprise that it set off another mini debate about the best barbecue place in KC):

LC’s is the Waino curveball of BBQ! Many try, but next to impossible to duplicate...burnt ends are off the hook. — AJK (@ajk9600) August 15, 2019

Shhh.... that's still a quasi-secret. We can't have EVERY good BBQ joint overrun. — Sweatpants McGee (@SweatpantsMcGee) August 14, 2019

Welcome to KC! One of the best places to get BBQ — Lisa Whitten (@momeeoftwo) August 14, 2019

I can speak from personal experience. The ribs and the burnt ends are AMAZING. That’s our go to spot for BBQ before a #Chiefs game. — Ryan Clarke (@iamtherealryan) August 14, 2019

You sir, have found the right spot. Best burnt ends in town. — Brian Altenhofen (@ALTO1123) August 14, 2019