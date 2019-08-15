Sports
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright has found a ‘special’ barbecue spot in KC
Kansas City BBQ: What’s so special about it?
This could turn out to be pitcher Adam Wainwright’s final season with the Cardinals, and that’d be too bad because he finally found a great barbecue restaurant.
Wainwright tweeted before Wednesday’s Cardinals-Royals game at Kauffman Stadium that he found a “special” Kansas City barbecue spot.
It’s located near Kauffman Stadium: L.C.’s Bar-B-Q.
Wainwright has been coming to Kansas City on an almost annual basis since 2006, so it’s too bad that it took this long for him to find L.C.’s. It is one of the best barbecue destinations in the city.
It seems Wainwright liked a lot of the food he tried. He tweeted: “Okay, found a KC bbq joint that is special... LC’s BBQ. Ribs, brisket, pulled pork, onion rings, tater salad, pit beans... real good.”
Wainwright got an amen from some in Kansas City (but it should be no surprise that it set off another mini debate about the best barbecue place in KC):
