Bubic carries Wilmington to 1-0 win over Lynchburg

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Kris Bubic tossed a one-hit shutout, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 1-0 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday. With the victory, the Blue Rocks swept the three-game series.

Bubic (6-3) struck out 11 and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Kyle Isbel scored on a single by Nick Pratto.

Juan Hillman (4-12) went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

The Hillcats were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

Wilmington improved to 10-3 against Lynchburg this season.