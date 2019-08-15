Estrada, Liddi spur Yucatan to 4-1 win over Puebla

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Jesse Estrada hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Pericos de Puebla 4-1 on Thursday. The Leones swept the three-game series with the win.

Estrada (8-2) allowed four hits while striking out three to pick up the win.

Yucatan got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Liddi.

After Yucatan added three runs, the Pericos cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Danny Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Miguel Guzman.

Mauricio Lara (5-10) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Nick Torres doubled and singled for the Pericos.

Yucatan improved to 6-3 against Puebla this season.