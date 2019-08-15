Espinoza’s single leads Tabasco to 5-2 win over Campeche

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Alan Espinoza hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 5-2 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Thursday.

The single by Espinoza capped a three-run inning and gave the Olmecas a 4-2 lead after Daniel Carbonell hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Olmecas tacked on another run in the eighth when Alejandro Rivero hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jesus Alberto Vega.

Starter Juan Pablo Oramas (6-10) got the win while Joan Gregorio (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Piratas, Henry Alejandro Rodriguez doubled and singled twice.