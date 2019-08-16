Cordoba has 3 hits, leads Lake Elsinore to 13-8 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Allen Cordoba, Gabriel Arias, Eguy Rosario and Tirso Ornelas recorded three hits each, as Lake Elsinore beat the Lancaster JetHawks 13-8 on Thursday.

Cordoba tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one. Arias homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.

Lake Elsinore scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it put up six runs, including a two-run triple by Ornelas.

Lake Elsinore starter Gabe Mosser (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing seven runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Colten Schmidt (1-4) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 11 hits over four innings.

Luis Castro doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the JetHawks.