Westbrook’s double leads Reno to 6-5 win over Sacramento

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 6-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday.

The double by Westbrook scored Kevin Cron and Ildemaro Vargas and was the game's last scoring play.

Damien Magnifico (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Sam Selman (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the River Cats, Abiatal Avelino homered and doubled, scoring two runs. Jaylin Davis homered and singled.